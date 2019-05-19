Teen dead, 1 wounded after shooting in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded on Saturday night in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 8 p.m. on the 2000 block of Orthodox Street.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the side and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot multiple times. He's currently listed in extremely critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
