Teen shot for second time in one week in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old boy is recovering again, from being shot a second time in the past week in West Philadelphia.
Both shootings happened on the same block, the 4300 block of Parrish Street.
Police said the teen was shot six times in the legs Tuesday night.
He was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.
Last Friday night, the boy was shot once in the leg.
Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the police.
