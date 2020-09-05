2 teens shot, wounded in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting of two teens Friday in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on the 4300 block of Parrish Street.


Police say two teens were sitting on a car when they heard shots and started to run.

Both then realized they were wounded. A 16-year-old male was shot in the right thigh, and a 15-year-old girl was also shot in the right thigh.


Both are listed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

No arrests have been made at this time.
