Philadelphia teen fatally shot coming home from McDonald's with twin sister

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old male was shot and killed as he arrived home from working at McDonald's with his twin sister on Tuesday night in the East Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.It happened shortly before 11 p.m. on the 200 block of Fariston Drive.Police say the 16-year-old twins had just gotten out of their Lyft car in front of their home when the shooting happened.They had just worked their 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. shift at a McDonald's about a mile away.Police say when the brother and sister exited the Lyft, two males approached the male twin and fired at least 15 shots.The victim, identified as Ahjaon Jackson, was hit at least 10 times and collapsed. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.His twin sister managed to run into the house and was not hit.Police believe the male teen was targeted."Due to the fact that this 16-year-old was hit multiple times, over 10 times, in his head, chest, and his back, it appears he was clearly the intended target due to the fact that he was struck so many times by gunfire," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, "and the ballistic evidence was just feet - and some was just inches away - from where he had collapsed."A gun was left on the ground, but police are not sure who the weapon belonged to.Community members gathered at a vigil Wednesday night to remember the teen."What could a 16-year-old, what could a baby do to anybody to deserve something like that? He was murdered in cold blood in front of his sister!" said neighbor Keenan Hudson."Politicians, the police commissioner, everybody, we're calling out for you to do something. Make a stand for us at this time!" added Angela M. Smith. "I've talked to a couple people, they're tired of meetings. They want to see solutions, action and change. If that means we have to bring in the National Guard, so what if it's an embarrassment. What's more embarrassing is someone's child is dead?"Officers investigating the shooting visited the McDonald's. There was no report of any argument or issue at the fast food restaurant before the shooting, police say."We were told by other employees there including the manager that there were no problems, no disturbances, no altercations, and especially no problems involving this 16-year-old," Small said.The motive remains under investigation.