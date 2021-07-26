Shooting at Fishtown basketball court critically injures teenager

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old male was shot on a basketball court in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia.
It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the Shissler Recreation Center at Blair and East Berks streets.
Police say the suspect fired through fencing while the victim and others were hanging out on the court after a basketball game.
The teenager was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No other injuries were reported.
Police are looking for the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
