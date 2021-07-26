Shooting at Fishtown basketball court critically injures teenager

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old male was shot on a basketball court in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia.It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the Shissler Recreation Center at Blair and East Berks streets.Police say the suspect fired through fencing while the victim and others were hanging out on the court after a basketball game.The teenager was taken to the hospital in critical condition.No other injuries were reported.Police are looking for the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to call police.