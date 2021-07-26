shooting

Shooting at Fishtown basketball court critically injures teenager

The teenager had just finished playing a basketball game, police say
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Teenager shot on Fishtown basketball court

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old male was shot on a basketball court in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia.

It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the Shissler Recreation Center at Blair and East Berks streets.

Police say the suspect fired through fencing while the victim and others were hanging out on the court after a basketball game.

SEE ALSO: Vigil held for man shot, killed outside of Pat's King of Steaks in South Philly

The teenager was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

SEE ALSO: Woman killed, 2 men injured in shooting near Temple U.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fishtown (philadelphia)shootingteen shotteenager
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Philadelphia charter school hit by gunfire; suspect sought
Bodycam video captures deadly officer-involved shooting in NJ
15-year-old shot in chest near Philadelphia high school: Police
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News