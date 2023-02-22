New images released in search for gunman who shot 2 teens in North Philadelphia

The intersection is just blocks away from where Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald was fatally shot on Saturday night.

The shooting happened a short distance from the memorial for a fallen Temple University police officer.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released surveillance images of a vehicle being sought after two teenagers were shot in North Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of W. Montgomery Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, a short distance from the memorial for a fallen Temple University police officer.

A 17-year-old male was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs. A 13-year-old female was found a block away with a gunshot wound to her right forearm.

The 17-year-old was last reported to be in critical condition, while the 13-year-old was in stable condition.

On Wednesday, police said the vehicle being sought in this case is a dark gray Nissan Maxima with a sunroof and a spoiler on the back.

Pictured: A dark gray Nissan Maxima being sought after two teenagers were shot in North Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The vehicle also has a missing hub cap on the rear driver's side.

"A gray vehicle was traveling east on Montgomery when someone fired shots out of the front door passenger side window," said Chief Inspector Scott Small told Action News on Tuesday.

This shooting happened just two blocks away from where Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald was shot and killed on Saturday night.

The gunfire erupted just as family members had gathered at a memorial there.

At first, there was confusion, then police escorted the entire family away. The family members had only been at the memorial site for about five minutes before the gunshots were heard.

Ofc. Fitzgerald was fatally shot while trying to stop a robbery at North 17th Street and West Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia. He was 31 years old.

Miles Pfeffer, 18, is charged with murder in Officer Fitzgerald's death and is being held in Philadelphia's Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility without bail.

