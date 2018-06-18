Police: Teens targeted in deadly South Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy in South Philadelphia did not happen at random, and that the teen and his friend were in a group that was targeted by the gunman.

Symir Walker was killed on the 1200 of Fitzwater Street late Friday night.

His 12 year old friend was shot in the leg.

Police say 19 rounds were fired at the two boys. They also say there is some gang activity in that neighborhood.

"We believe they were targeted - it wasn't at random," said Philadelphia Police Captain John Ryan. "Who the exact target was at this point, there were some other kids out there with them that we still have to locate."

Symir Walker's mother, Allissa Jackson, spoke with Action News on Saturday.

"He was fun, loving. Everybody came to me and say he's their adopted son - my son was well loved," she said.

Allissa says what she'll remember most is his smile and laugh.

"His smile was contagious and his laugh, Symir loves to be a clown. He lived to make me smile," she said. "Every day I came home from work, he greeted me with a hug and a kiss."

Allissa Jackson said she has a message for shooter: "You didn't have to kill my son. You really didn't. He didn't deserve that. You know who you are. God knows who you are, and I better not find out who you are."

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to come forward.

