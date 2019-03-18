Temple Health Live Chat - Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Join us for a LIVE Facebook chat with experts Howard M. Ross, MD and Adam C. Ehrlich, MD, MPH for advice and information for those suffering from inflammatory bowel disease on Wednesday, March 20th at 4pm.
Howard M. Ross, MD
Chief of Colorectal Surgery, Temple University Hospital
Surgical Director, Temple Digestive Disease Center
Professor, Clinical Surgery, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University
Howard Ross, MD is a board-certified colorectal surgeon who is committed to serving the residents and communities of the Philadelphia region, New Jersey and beyond. Dr. Ross specializes in the surgical treatment of colorectal oncology and inflammatory bowel disease, and is particularly experienced in minimally invasive colorectal surgery. Dr. Ross received his medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine in Rochester, New York. He completed his residency in General Surgery at the University of Connecticut in Hartford, Connecticut and fellowship training in Surgical Oncology Research, Laboratories of Surgical Metabolism and Solid Tumor Immunology at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York and Colon and Rectal Surgery at Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Massachusetts. He is Board Certified in Colon and Rectal Surgery, as well as General Surgery. Dr. Ross has consistently been named a Top Doctor by Philadelphia magazine.
Dr. Ross is a highly sought after lecturer and has directed national surgical education courses for the American College of Surgeons, the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgery, and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.
Adam C. Ehrlich, MD, MPH
Co-Medical Director, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program, Temple Digestive Disease Center
Assistant Professor, Clinical Surgery, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University
Adam Ehrlich, MD is a board-certified gastroenterologist at Temple Health. Dr. Ehrlich specializes in inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis. Dr. Ehrlich received his medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and fellowship training in Gastroenterology at Temple University Hospital. He is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, as well as Gastroenterology.
Dr. Ehrlich's research has appeared in the peer-reviewed journals Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology and International Journal of Obesity. Dr. Ehrlich is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, American Gastroenterological Association, and Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America
