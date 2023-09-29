Celebration of life held for Temple University President Joanne Epps

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A celebration of life was held Friday morning at The Liacouras Center for Temple University President Dr. JoAnne Epps.

Epps suddenly died after falling ill on stage during an event on September 19.

She was transported to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead around 3:15 p.m., the university said.

She was 72.

There has been no word on what caused her death. A doctor speaking at a news conference said she suffered a "sudden episode."

A native of Cheltenham and a graduate of Yale Law School, Epps held leadership roles in national organizations like the American Bar Association. She was an assistant U.S. Attorney in Philadelphia and was chair of the city's first-ever Police Oversight Board.

"She was such a force here. And her affection for this institution, especially for her respect for the people, were just bottomless. To think she is no longer here, there's a little hole in the soul of Temple University today," said Ray Betzner, the former associate VP for marketing and communications at Temple.

Local leaders echoed that sentiment.

"She was always an incredible mentor and friend and she's just one of those people, who I think are too often in short supply, that treat everybody unequivocally with dignity, respect and kindness," said Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

Classes at Temple were canceled on Friday.