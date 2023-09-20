Community mourns sudden loss of JoAnne Epps, Temple University's interim president

She was a mentor to all ages and she will be deeply missed, one colleague stated.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University interim president JoAnne A. Epps died after collapsing at a memorial service on Tuesday afternoon.

Epps was transported to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead around 3:15 p.m., the university said. She was 72.

There is no word yet on what may have caused her death.

In the fallout of this unexpected tragedy, community members are mourning the woman who spent nearly 40 years serving the Temple community.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Epps family, and the entire Temple University community. As we all grapple with this loss, we honor her legacy by continuing to work to make Temple a more equitable place for all," said the Temple Association of University Professionals.

People across Temple's campus are shocked by the sudden loss.

"I saw Dr. Epps, President Epps slouch down in her seat and it was just shocking," noted Ruth Naomi Floyd, a jazz studies adjunct professor at Temple. "Such a brilliant woman who presided and served and led with grace and dignity and brilliance."

Beyond the university, Epps was also a pillar in the legal community.

"When she spoke, we listened because we knew that what she had to say was thoughtful, it was well reasoned, and it was important," said Marc Zucker, the chancellor of the Philadelphia Bar Association.

Epps has been a member of the Philadelphia Bar Association since 1987. Zucker said Epps was the recipient of two of the organization's most prestigious rewards.

"She received several awards from our bar association, deserved far more, and delivered amazing lectures that inspired all of us," said Zucker.

She was a mentor to all ages and she will be deeply missed, he added.

"She was an icon in the legal community, dedicating her life to public service, the rule of law, experiential legal education, equity and diversity in the profession, and the advancement of civil rights," wrote U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero. "She was tireless and passionate about the issues she held dear. We deeply mourn her passing and send our heartfelt condolences to her family in this difficult time."

Epps served as a law professor and dean of Temple's law school. Her reach also went far beyond the Temple and law community.

Leaders across the state are remembering and honoring Epps' legacy.

"JoAnne Epps was a powerful force and constant ambassador for Temple University for nearly four decades. Losing her is heartbreaking for Philadelphia. Lori and I are holding JoAnne's loved ones in our hearts right now. May her memory be a blessing," wrote Gov. Josh Shapiro on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A vigil is set to be held for Epps at noon on Wednesday. It will be held at the Bell Tower on the university's campus.

Temple officials also stated that the university's Klein Fest will be postponed in light of this tragedy. It is unclear when the event will take place.