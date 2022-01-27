temple university

Temple University partners with former Philly police commissioner to step up security around campus

Temple University is launching a new safety app called "RAVE Temple Guardian" on February 14.
By
Temple partners with former Philly commissioner to step up safety

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University announced Thursday that it will partner with a former commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department to complete a safety audit and step up security near campus.

Charles H. Ramsey, who served as commissioner from January 2008 to January 2016, also previously co-chaired President Barack Obama's Task Force on 21st Century Policing.

"Charles Ramsey is one of the most decorated police commissioners in recent history, and his track record speaks for itself. His work in Philadelphia and with President Obama has been well-documented, but he also had great success leading police forces in both Chicago and Washington, D.C.," said Temple University President Dr. Jason Wingard. "We are committed to enhancing safety around campus and Commissioner Ramsey's expertise will be key to ensuring that we are on the right path."

Right now, Temple offers ride share services and walking escorts, but the school is launching a new safety app called "RAVE Temple Guardian" on February 14.

Officials said students can use this to communicate directly with campus police and report any suspicious activity.

In December, Wingard formed a task force on violence reduction strategies.

Other improvements include installing even more lights and cameras and hiring more campus officers.
