gun violence

Concerned parents call for increased safety measures on Temple University campus

The murder of Samuel Collington immediately sparked questions about safety for Temple students on and off campus.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Concerned parents call for increased safety measures on Temple campus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The voices of concerned parents could be heard across Temple University's campus on Monday. Among their pleas to administrators and safety officials: keep our kids safe.

The pleas come after Samuel Collington was gunned down on November 28 while returning home to his off-campus apartment.

Samuel Collington

Courtesy: Molly Collington



"After the incident last Sunday involving Sam, I was shook, I was sad, I was scared," said Virginia Jorgensen, a concerned parent.

The suspect in Collington's murder, 17-year-old Latif Williams, turned himself in to police last week.

Latif Williams



The murder immediately sparked questions about safety for students on and off campus.

"My daughter called me very upset because she lives on Dauphin, 170 feet from where the incident occurred," said Jorgensen.

RELATED: Teen wanted for murder of Temple student surrenders to Philadelphia police

In the days following the tragedy, university officials announced enhanced safety measures.

One of the university's immediate responses was to increase its campus safety force by 50%, a measure that means hiring extra officers.

EMBED More News Videos

The senior had just parked his mother's SUV on the street after returning from Thanksgiving at home.



"You're looking at filling some 40 openings, giving you a rough estimate," said Campus Safety Services Executive Director Charles Leone.

Some other proposals include improving lighting, and adding cameras and emergency phones around campus.

Those concerned about safety are looking for a more definitive timeline when all the work can be done.

Others say it is more about uniting communities.

"Some cohesiveness no matter the color, Black, white, no matter the race," said one advocate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiamurderfatal shootinggun violencetemple university
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Crime Fighters: Who killed Raheem Myers?
Police: 1 person dead after shooting outside Wawa in Delco
Souls Shot Portrait Project paints a picture of gun violence
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News