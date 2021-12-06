Parents, students plan safety rally following Temple University student's murder

The planned rally will raise safety concerns on the campus after Samuel Collington was gunned down last Sunday while returning home to his off-campus apartment.
"A lot of parents were commenting on Facebook they were upset, they were angry, and I thought let me just try and get us together," said parent Virginia Jorgensen.
The suspect in Collington's murder, 17-year-old Latif Williams, turned himself in to police last week.
The murder immediately sparked questions about safety for students on and off campus.
"Kinda was the icing on the cake for me. My daughter lives on the road that he was shot and killed," said Jorgensen. "She's had a couple of incidents herself in the two years she's been there."
In the days following the tragedy, university officials announced enhanced safety measures.
Officials also held a forum for parents to address specific concerns about campus safety.
One of the university's immediate responses was to increase its campus safety force by 50%.
During the forum, campus safety officials explained what the number actually means.
"You're looking at filling some 40 openings, giving you a rough estimate," said Campus Safety Services Executive Director Charles Leone.
While officials said university police will increase patrol hours, specific numbers were not provided in line with concerns of safety.
As these discussions continue, so do vigils for Collington.
SEE ALSO: Teen wanted for murder of Temple student surrenders to Philadelphia police
"I want to make him proud, but I don't know how right now," said one close friend.
"This isn't just a lost for the Collingtons, this is a loss for the world," said his mother during a vigil last week.
The rally begins at 10 a.m. at the campus Bell Tower.
Also at the Bell Tower, at 6 p.m. Monday, Temple has planned another vigil to honor Collington.