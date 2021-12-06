murder

Parents, students plan safety rally following Temple University student's murder

Samuel Collington's murder immediately sparked questions about safety for Temple University students on and off campus.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Parents, students plan safety rally following Temple student's murder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Parents and students are expected to rally at Temple University on Monday following the recent killing of a student.

The planned rally will raise safety concerns on the campus after Samuel Collington was gunned down last Sunday while returning home to his off-campus apartment.

"A lot of parents were commenting on Facebook they were upset, they were angry, and I thought let me just try and get us together," said parent Virginia Jorgensen.

Samuel Collington

Courtesy: Molly Collington



The suspect in Collington's murder, 17-year-old Latif Williams, turned himself in to police last week.

The murder immediately sparked questions about safety for students on and off campus.

"Kinda was the icing on the cake for me. My daughter lives on the road that he was shot and killed," said Jorgensen. "She's had a couple of incidents herself in the two years she's been there."

In the days following the tragedy, university officials announced enhanced safety measures.

Officials also held a forum for parents to address specific concerns about campus safety.

Latif Williams



One of the university's immediate responses was to increase its campus safety force by 50%.

During the forum, campus safety officials explained what the number actually means.

"You're looking at filling some 40 openings, giving you a rough estimate," said Campus Safety Services Executive Director Charles Leone.

While officials said university police will increase patrol hours, specific numbers were not provided in line with concerns of safety.

As these discussions continue, so do vigils for Collington.

SEE ALSO: Teen wanted for murder of Temple student surrenders to Philadelphia police

"I want to make him proud, but I don't know how right now," said one close friend.

"This isn't just a lost for the Collingtons, this is a loss for the world," said his mother during a vigil last week.

The rally begins at 10 a.m. at the campus Bell Tower.

Also at the Bell Tower, at 6 p.m. Monday, Temple has planned another vigil to honor Collington.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiasafetymurderfamilyschool safetytemple university
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Dad allegedly drove 14-year-old son to store to commit murder
Philly will end 2021 with all-time record number of homicides
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Fire that killed 2 in Trenton ruled arson; man charged with murder
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News