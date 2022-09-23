Temple University Hospital nurses hit the picket line amid tense contract negotiations

The nurses, all from Temple University Hospital, are in the midst of what they call tense contract negotiations.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of nurses hit the picket line in North Philadelphia Friday morning, calling for a resolution to what they call a crisis of staffing.

The nurses, all from Temple University Hospital, are in the midst of what they refer to as tense contract negotiations.

They say the hospital is woefully understaffed in its nursing ranks, which means those who are working are putting in extra hours, at what they say is lower pay than their peers.

"We've been working understaffed for three years. The work is grueling, and in order for this institution to be viable for generations to come, we need to clamp down and really hire more people," says Mary Adamson, R.N.

The nurses contract expires on September 30.

Action News has reached out to Temple University Hospital for a response, and have not yet heard back.