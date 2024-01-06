Pa. nurse triumphs after battle with cancer & weight loss journey

Shortly making a life-saving discovery for a newborn, Jen Coleman had to fight for her own life. What came next was a beautiful relationship.

MAPLE GLEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Jen Coleman, a nurse at Jefferson Abington Hospital, is feeling lucky to be alive after her triumphant weight loss journey intersected with a difficult cancer diagnosis.

In between those life-changing events, she was able to save the life of a newborn, Claire Benton, by discovering a cardiac abnormality. What came next was a beautiful relationship with her family.

"Her parents and I talked a lot about our lives and shared some of the things we had to look forward to that year and the Broad Street Run was one of them," said Coleman. "And that was something that was on my bucket list to do before I turned 40."

Coleman was planning to run the race alongside Claire's father, Ken. Unfortunately, shortly before the day of the run, she was diagnosed with cancer.

"I wasn't able to run that race," she said. "And Ken said to me, I'm going to run the Broad Street race for my baby and for the nurse that saved her."

Now, Coleman no longer feels the need to cross the finish line herself. Instead, she continues to train and stay active at Crush Crew Jiu Jitsu in Flourtown.

And now, Coleman has become a health coach in order to promote the well-being of others.

"I want to continue to pay it forward, how important health is," she said. "And I hope to continue to champion behind others that want to have that opportunity to have their best lives."

Anyone interested in learning more about Jen Coleman can find her on Instagram, Facebook, or her health survey form website. Her email is jencoleman0727@gmail.com.

