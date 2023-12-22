Nurses take to picket line in Bucks County amid reports Prime Healthcare is looking to sell hospital

Nurses were on the picket line in Bristol Friday morning, to show their opposition to reports that Prime Healthcare is looking to sell their hospital.

Nurses were on the picket line in Bristol Friday morning, to show their opposition to reports that Prime Healthcare is looking to sell their hospital.

Nurses were on the picket line in Bristol Friday morning, to show their opposition to reports that Prime Healthcare is looking to sell their hospital.

Nurses were on the picket line in Bristol Friday morning, to show their opposition to reports that Prime Healthcare is looking to sell their hospital.

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Nurses were on the picket line in Bristol, Bucks County on Friday morning to show their opposition to reports that Prime Healthcare is looking to sell their hospital.

The Action Cam was outside Lower Bucks Hospital for the demonstration.

The nurses are members of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals.

They've been in contract talks with Prime Healthcare for months and say they received no indication that it was looking to sell the hospital, as well as two others it operates in the area.

We've reached out to Prime for comment but have not yet heard back.