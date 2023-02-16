Tennessee National Guard Black Hawk helicopter crashes on Alabama highway, killing 2 | What we know

An investigation is underway as officials begin to uncover what caused this fatal Black Hawk helicopter crash near Huntsville, Alabama.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Two people were killed when a Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the Tennessee National Guard crashed near Huntsville, Alabama Wednesday.

Security camera video captured the moment the aircraft plunged to the ground, causing a cloud of thick black smoke to swell in the distance.

A Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter was conducting a training flight near Highway 53 when it went down, killing the two people on board.

"Looking up in the air, saw the helicopter go over our head and bam. We saw it hit the ground and it exploded. I just hollered, 'My Lord, my God,' cause nobody could have survived it," said Tammy Adams.

The Tennessee National Guard released a statement saying, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy."

Authorities said no civilians or other service members were harmed.

Susan Shepard said she heard the helicopter buzzing over her home, praising the pilot for saving lives.

"He's a hero. I think I really do think he's a hero because it could have been a lot worse and there could have been a lot more lives lost today," Shepard said.

Shepard also said that at one point, the helicopter flew so close to the homes in her neighborhood that the windows were shaking. She's not the only one calling those two guardsmen heroes.