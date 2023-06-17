Man killed in shooting outside banquet hall in Egg Harbor City; police investigating

Witnesses told Action News on Friday a graduation party was taking place in the banquet hall when shots were fired outside.

EGG HARBOR CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One man is dead after a shooting took place outside of an Atlantic County banquet hall on Friday night, according to police.

The incident began just before 5 p.m. outside of Beacon Hall on St. Louis Avenue and Beethoven Street in Egg Harbor City.

Police were called to the area for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, police identified the victim of the shooting as 30-year-old Terrance Dismuke of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Dismuke was transported to an area hospital, where officials say he died a short time later.

Witnesses told Action News on Friday a graduation party was taking place inside the banquet hall when shots were fired outside.

Police have not stated whether the shooting was connected to the party.

Anyone with information about this incident or other serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.