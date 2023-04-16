4 suspects break into Philadelphia home, kill 24-year-old; suspects still at large

Those living on the block don't want to show their faces until the killer is caught.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Neighbors say their normally quiet Mayfair neighborhood was rocked to its core after a shooting death inside a home.

Now, authorities are hoping someone will come forward with answers that will lead them to a killer.

The 3000 block of Glenview Street in Philadelphia is generally peaceful, residents say.

"I've lived here 31 years of my life, and I never ever really heard anything like this so close to home," said a neighbor who asked not to be identified.

"(The) incident happened on September 11 of 2020 at about 3:30 a.m.," said John Apeldorn of the Citizens Crime Commission.

Police were called for a residential shooting.

"I heard about six to eight gunshots, and the next thing I knew, I heard a car flying down the driveway," said the neighbor.

"Upon arrival there, they found a deceased in the living room, shot in the face and chest and subsequently pronounced dead," said Apeldorn.

The man killed was 24-year-old Terry Singletary.

Those living on the block don't want to show their faces until the killer is caught.

"We don't know how, why, what, or who. What happened? It's so close to home," the neighbor said.

Investigators say four men broke in through a basement door. Police say drugs were found in the home as well as six, 9-millimeter shell casings.

"The police are hoping that maybe somebody at this hour in the morning, looked out the window, saw something, maybe heard something in the neighborhood subsequently and they could use this information to help solve the case," said Apeldorn.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.