Tesla's debut of new humanoid robot workers was anything but normal

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk made major headlines that have grown to become customary, after he debuted the look of the company's new humanoid robot.Musk unveiled the new markups Thursday at Tesla's AI Day event in Palo Alto. The design will include a digital screen where a human's face should be on a body. Musk went one step further an brought out an actual human on the event stage to demonstrate.Since Musk didn't have a prototype ready, a person dressed as the robot showed off some dance moves in its place.Musk said the humanoid workers could perform "boring, repetitive and dangerous" work at any of the company's production factories, and could be available by next year.