tesla

Tesla's debut of new humanoid robot workers was anything but normal

EMBED <>More Videos

Tesla's bizarre debut of new humanoid robot workers

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk made major headlines that have grown to become customary, after he debuted the look of the company's new humanoid robot.

Musk unveiled the new markups Thursday at Tesla's AI Day event in Palo Alto. The design will include a digital screen where a human's face should be on a body. Musk went one step further an brought out an actual human on the event stage to demonstrate.

Since Musk didn't have a prototype ready, a person dressed as the robot showed off some dance moves in its place.

Musk said the humanoid workers could perform "boring, repetitive and dangerous" work at any of the company's production factories, and could be available by next year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyauto industryrobotsteslaelon muskelectric vehiclesauto newscar
TESLA
US opens formal investigation into Tesla Autopilot system
Tesla driver ticketed for sleeping while on autopilot, police say
Autopilot likely not engaged in deadly Tesla crash in Texas: NTSB
Tesla bursts into flames after crash in Houston, killing 2
TOP STORIES
Newlywed in a coma after brutal beating in Queen Village: Police
Biden's pledge to Americans in Kabul: 'We will get you home'
Pilot killed in small plane crash at Pa. airport
Philadelphia, NJ expected to mandate vaccines for school workers
Teen playing basketball with brother at playground dies from gunshots
School will pay parents to drive their kids to class - $700 per child
GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk
Show More
Melissa Joan Hart, fully vaccinated, gets breakthrough COVID infection
TS Henri could bring rip currents, some rain to Jersey shore
Man who claimed to have bomb near US Capitol held in jail
Egg donor, biological daughter connect using DNA kit
16-year-old lifeguard in a coma after injury in Cape May, NJ
More TOP STORIES News