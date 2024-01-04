TGI Fridays abruptly closes 36 'underperforming' restaurants, including in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

TGI Fridays didn't release a list of closed locations, but local media reports indicate New Jersey was most affected

Some fans of TGI Fridays were likely surprised this week when they found their local restaurant permanently closed because the chain abruptly shut down dozens of locations around the US.

The chain said in a release that it closed 36 "underperforming" restaurants as part of its "ongoing growth strategy," which also includes also a shakeup of its executive ranks and selling some restaurants back to its former CEO.

TGI Fridays released a list of closed restaurants to CNN, which encompasses 12 states. New Jersey has the most locations closed with seven, followed by six in Massachusetts and five in New York. (See the list below).

Prior to the closures, TGI Fridays had about 270 US locations - a footprint that has dwindled in recent years. About 80% of "total impacted employees" were offered transfer opportunities, the company said.

"Our top priority has always been delivering a superior experience for each and every TGI Fridays guest, and we've identified opportunities to optimize and streamline our operations to ensure we are best positioned to meet - and exceed - on that brand promise," said Ray Risley, US president and chief operating officer, in the release.

Other changes implemented at the nearly 60-year-old chain include selling eight previously corporate-owned locations, all in the Northeast US, to its former CEO Ray Blanchette. He had been TGI Fridays' chief executive for five years until May 2023.

Blanchette has an "unmatched understanding of the TGI Fridays business and the restaurant's commitment to delivering excellence for guests," the chain said about the sale, adding that he will "lead the locations into a new phase of revitalization."

TGI Fridays is privately owned by TriArtisan Capital Advisors, a private equity firm, so financial results aren't released. However, the company said last year that total sales were projected to reach $1.6 billion in 2022 with same-store US sales growing at 8% compared to 2019.

It also changed up its menu in recent months to keep up with its rivals, notably Applebee's and Chili's, by adding sushi, refreshing its cocktail menu and giving its appetizer selection a makeover.

Here's the full list:

Fresno, California: 1077 E. Herndon Ave. 93720

Denver, Colorado: 8104 Northfield Blvd., 80238

Longmont, Colorado: 125 Ken Pratt Blvd., 80501

Newington, Connecticut: 3025 Berlin Turnpike, 06111

Ormond Beach, Florida: 24 Ocean Shore Blvd., 32176

Royal Palm, Florida: 580 N. State Road 7, 33411

Berlin/Marlbourough, Massachusetts: 601 Donald Lynch Blvd., 01752

Danvers, Massachusetts: 49 NewbuQry St., 01923

Dedham, Massachusetts: 750 Providence Hwy, 02026

Mansfield, Massachusetts: 280 School St. Suite A100, 02048

North Attleboro, Massachusetts: 1385 S. Washington St., 02760

Seekonk, Massachusetts: 1105 Fall River Ave., 02771

Bowie, Maryland: 15207 Major Lansdale Blvd., 20716

Columbia, Maryland: 8330 Benson Dr., 21045

Amherst, New Hampshire: 124 NH-101A Ste. 28, 03031

Eatontown, New Jersey: 180 NJ-35 Ste. 6000, 07724

Hacksensack, New Jersey: 411 Hackensack Ave., 07601

Iselin/Woodbridge, New Jersey: 401 Gill Ln., 08830

Marlton, New Jersey: 970 Rte. 73 N., 08053

Princeton, New Jersey: 3535 US-1 #275, 08540

Springfield, New Jersey: 40 US-22, 07081

Wayne Town Center, New Jersey: 71 Route 23 South, 07470

Albany, New York: 1475 Western Ave, 12203

Bay Shore, New York: 1725 Sunrise Hwy., 11706

Hauppauge, New York: 3045 Expy Drive N., 11749

Massapequa, New York: 5204 Sunrise Hwy., 11762

Woodbury Township, New York: 5 Centre Dr., 10917

Willow Grove, Pennsylvania: 2500 W. Moreland Rd., 19090

Corpus Christi, Texas: 5217 S. Padre Island Dr., 78411

Houston Almeda, Texas: 12895 Gulf Fwy., 77034

North Arlington, Texas: 1524 N. Collins Street, 76011

The Woodlands, Texas: 1105 Lake Woodlands Dr., 77380

Fredericksburg, Virginia: 1160 Carl D Silver Pkwy, 22401

Manassas, Virginia: 7401 Sudley Rd., 20109

Springfield, Virginia: 6751-B Frontier Dr., 22150

Woodbridge/Potomac Mills, Virginia: 13237 Worth Ave., 22192

