Thanksgiving Leftovers Revived with Top Chef from Buddakan AC

Thanksgiving IS a day for feasting and the only thing better than the actual feast??? The leftovers. Turkey sandwiches are a staple. But say you want to elevate those post-Thanksgiving meals beyond the basics?We paired up with Executive Chef Kris Neff of Buddakan Atlantic City for some creative recipes ideas and tips.with sunny side eggs and cornbread crumbleo Cast iron crisped honey ham with charred potatoes, sweet peppers, caramelized onions, herbs, Fennel seed, toasted crumbled cornbread and over easy eggs drizzled with spiced ketchup.with cucumber yogurt dipo Empanada style puff filled with chopped turkey, apples, chilies, madras curry fried and served with a cool dipping saucewith Applewood smoked bacon gravyo Herb whipped potatoes folded with chopped ham, diced green beans, scallion formed, cooled and coated with a crispy panko breading