Award-winning show 'The Bridges of Madison County' comes to Bucks County Playhouse

The Tony Award-winning musical romance, "The Bridges of Madison County," just opened at the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope.

The two main stars have been friends for more than 20 years and say they are thrilled about this on-stage reunion.

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Tony Award-winning musical romance, "The Bridges of Madison County," just opened at the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope.

The love story is based on the best-selling novel by Robert James Waller, and it has now transcended off the pages to both the big screen and the stage.

It's the story of National Geographic Photographer Robert Kincaid, who wanders into the life of housewife Francesca Johnson.

It stars two Broadway veterans in a story about second chances.

"We're talking about two grown people in their late 40s and the power of that really resonates with audiences," says Nicholas Rodriguez, who plays Robert.

"In just the few performances we've had already, 18-year-olds leave crying, and a woman who was celebrating her 74th birthday gave me the biggest hug on opening night, and said, 'I wish everybody could fall in love like this!'" he recalled.

The score won a Tony Award in 2014.

Kate Baldwin, who plays Francesca, says her songs feel like a Rossini opera.

"It's so sweeping and romantic," she says. "She is from Italy and she has that kind of power in her musical vocabulary that's epic, outsized, and larger than life."

Baldwin and Rodriguez have been friends for more than 20 years and say they are thrilled about this on-stage reunion.

"The Bridges of Madison County" runs through September 10 at the Bucks County Playhouse.