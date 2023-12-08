The Dish: Executive Chef Brendan Smith's Candy Cane Beet Crostini with Goat Cheese Snow

The challenge: to find an easy, chic holiday-themed app that will wow the crowd.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, we're tackling holiday appetizers. The challenge: to find an easy, chic app that will wow the crowd while you enjoy your own party.

So how's this for a festive little treat? Candy Cane Beet Crostini with Goat Cheese Snow. It comes courtesy of Executive Chef Brendan Smith from Constellation Culinary Group.

"Candy cane beet just screams holiday," Smith says. "It naturally looks like a candy cane. It's really cute."

You can buy them roasted or roast them yourself, with olive oil, herbs, salt and pepper at 350 degrees for an hour.

Chef Smith says do this the day before, so you can enjoy your holiday.

"If you're like me, Christmas is a big deal. This is the time where we all pull out all the stops, because we're all competing for my mother's love," he joked.

Next, we work on the crostini. Smith uses a ficelle.

"It's like a slender, pretty baguette," he says. "There's a little bit of salt, and little pepper and some oil and then toast. These can be done days ahead of time, as long as they're wrapped up."

Next, to the caramelized onions.

Just dice up an onion, and cook on low temperature with a little bit of butter. This will take you about 10 minutes.

Once the beets are done, grab a towel while they're warm to peel off the top layer.

Then, slice the beets, toss with a little more olive oil and sherry vinegar, salt and pepper and add some parsley.

To really earn brownie points, paint the plate with a balsamic reduction.

Now it's time to build. Put down the onions first, then the beets, and then goat cheese.

Chef Smith has a simple trick to get the goat cheese to resemble snow.

"You throw one in the freezer," Smith says. "When it's completely frozen, go to town and shave it on top."

"It's a show," Smith adds. "Just make sure that you do it in front of your mom to make sure that you get the approval and the 'WOW'!"

Add a little more olive oil and salt and it's smooth sailing down candy cane (beet) lane.

"I'm going to win," Smith laughs!

Candy Cane Beet Crostini with Goat Cheese Snow recipe

Ingredients:

Baby candy cane beets (can be substituted for regular beets)

Onion ficelle -1 each

Goat cheese log - 8 oz

Sherry vinegar to taste

Extra virgin olive oil to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh thyme 4 sprigs

Note: Beets/crostini prep can be done days before as long as beets remain refrigerated and crostini are kept in an airtight container

Directions:

1. Place goat cheese in freezer until solid

2. Slice onion ficelle into thin crostini and toss with olive oil and salt and pepper (if you can't find onion ficelle, you can substitute with regular ficelle)

3. Toast crostini in 350 degree oven until golden brown

4. Place beets in a deep pan for braising. Add 50% olive oil and 50% water until liquid completely covers beets, add fresh thyme and salt and pepper to taste and cover with foil

5. Cook beets in 350-degree oven for roughly one hour or until beets are tender and cooked through

6. Take beets from liquid and, using a kitchen towel, lightly peel beet skin off

7. Cut beets into small enough pieces that will fit onto crostini

8. Toss beets in a bowl with olive oil, salt and pepper, and a little sherry vinegar to taste

9. After beets are seasoned, place them onto crostini and place on serving platter

10. Take goat cheese from freezer and, using a micro plane zester, grate goat cheese over entire platter and the beet crostini

Enjoy!