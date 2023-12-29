The Dish: Try a spiced holiday cosmopolitan at your next holiday gathering

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're looking for a specialty cocktail for your New Year's Eve gatherings, how about a spiced holiday cosmopolitan?

Cosmopolitans are having a real moment now. You might call it a bit of a comeback from Carrie Bradshaw's "Sex and The City" era.

Casey Clark, a Bartender at Hook and Ladder in Conshohocken made a holiday twist on a Cosmopolitan.

In this recipe, she's using The Union Forge Vodka, which is distilled in Kensington.

She says this recipe is simple!

"All you have to remember is two, and then half, half, half for everything else," Clark said, referring to the measurements.

The "two" refers to two parts vodka.

"Then, we have half an ounce of an orange liqueur, like Cointreau," Clark said. "We then use a half ounce of lime juice. You can use Rose's lime juice or fresh bought lime juice. Then, a half ounce of simple syrup. Add more if you want it sweeter."

Try a simple syrup if you want to add more of holiday flair. Then, add the cranberry juice and give it a nice shake, and strain.

"For the finishing touch, we have fresh orange zest to add more of that holiday flavor," Clark said.

Add a sugar sprinkle rim to add some razzle dazzle.

Garnish with fresh cranberries or fresh rosemary.

Clark's best tip? So that you can enjoy your own party, make it ahead of time.

"You can put together a big batch," she said. "You just multiply the recipe and make a larger batch, so that it's just ready to go for a big party. You can chill it in the fridge, or even the freezer, to get it nice and ice cold and then it's ready to pour and go."

Ingredients

- Vodka

- Cranberry Juice

- Lime Juice

- Cointreau

- 1 orange for garnish

- Fresh cranberries for garnish

Instructions

- Combine Cointreau, Vodka, oz simple syrup, cranberry juice, and fresh lime juice in a cocktail shaker

- Add ice and shake until well-chilled

- Strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass

- Garnish with an orange twist and a fresh cranberry