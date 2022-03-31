localish

Taste sweet Filipino treats by The Ensaymada Project

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- The Ensaymada Project has brought delicious snacks to food festivals around the SoCal scene for years. They've recently found a new home in the Santa Clarita area, and they're ready to flourish selling their Filipino dessert breads.

Ensaymadas are essentially Filipino brioche bread that is traditionally topped with cheese.

Chari Heredia-Reyes, owner of The Ensaymada Project, takes the classic recipe and gives it her own twist with 24 exciting flavors. Ranging from ube to red velvet and more, customers are guaranteed to find many flavors that they'll adore.

"My favorite flavored ensaymada was the coconut pandan. It had just a district flavor to it. Something different,' said Ralphie Giron.

Meanwhile, his mother Nhel Giron said, "Its so good! Its so fluffy. My favorite one is the ube ensaymada."

For optimized results, customers are suggested to heat up the ensaymada for 10 seconds in the microwave. The butter, cheese, and other ingredients melt just enough after a little bit of heat.

"You get the maximum effect of that butter. Its oozing. It makes it so moist and delicious!" said Heredia-Reyes.

If you're too far from The Ensaymada Project in Santa Clarita, you can still enjoy these sweet treats:

ensaymadaproject.com
twitter.com/ensaymadaproj
