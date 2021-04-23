Much-anticipated series finale 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' now available on Disney+

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The much-anticipated series finale of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" is now available on Disney+.
The question is: will the Marvel Cinematic Universe welcome a new Captain America?
The beauty of this series is that they've had six hours to really dig into the characters, their backstories and just what the shield truly means.
Some are familiar Marvel faces and some are new to the universe, joining the Falcon and the Winter Solider on their journey.
"Emotionally, Sam is very split," says Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson, the Falcon. "The legacy of that shield is complicated."
We're winding down the moment where we find out where it ends up.
"I'm excited for people to see the show," says Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes.
The season brought back some Marvel alum to settle unfinished business.
Emily VanCamp is back as Sharon Carter.
"We meet a very new version of Sharon, much more cynical," VanCamp says. "It's a sort of rough around the edges version of Sharon."
Daniel Bruhl returns as Zemo, but this time it's a bit complicated.
"That's what makes it so great because it's ambiguous," Bruhl says. "He's not a one-dimensional evil guy."
The Wakandans are also back.
Adepero Oduye is new to the Marvel universe, as Sam's sister Sarah.
"It's really cool," Oduye says. "It was the coolest."
Together they're trying to save the family's legacy while Sam figures out his own.
"You need those people to kind of ground you," Oduye says. "No matter how high you go, no matter how high you can literally fly, you need people here on the ground who will bring you back down real quick."
"The overall theme of the show and arcs of the show are very current and very inspiring and exciting," VanCamp says.
