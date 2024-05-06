The Gables Bed & Breakfast offers hidden hospitality in University City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An opulent mansion in the heart of West Philly is a hidden gem of hospitality called The Gables Bed & Breakfast owned and operated by the Gonzales family.

Cesar J. Gonzales, Jr. handles the business end and oversees operations with his family members.

The family immigrated to the United States from the Philippines and acquired another stately property in Reading, The Gables at Stirling Guest Hotel, which has become a popular site for weddings and events.

The Philadelphia location features 10 guestrooms, and all furnishings are of the Victorian era. Cesar also serves the breakfasts, which he cooks - often showcasing Filipino dishes in addition to the full American breakfast.

The Gables Bed & Breakfast - Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

4520 Chester Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143

215-662-1918

The Gables at Stirling Guest Hotel - Reading | Facebook | Instagram

1120 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19601

610-373-1522