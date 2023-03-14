The menu at the Hayes is American comfort food with a chef's touch, highlighted by eats ranging from casual to upscale.

The Hayes takes over former Irish Pub spot as new addition to the Townsend Wentz Restaurant Group

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The menu at the Hayes is American comfort food with a chef's touch.

Acclaimed Philadelphia chef Townsend Wentz opened the Midtown Village spot after spending the pandemic shutdown renovating the space.

It's located in the old Irish Pub at 1123 Walnut Street.

Wentz did much of the work himself; refinishing the bar, refurbishing the floor, replacing the kitchen and finding new furniture.

The new look provides a warm environment to enjoy a menu that ranges from casual to upscale.

You can enjoy wings and a burger or raise the game with beef tartar and grilled branzino.

Chef has a collection of shareable dishes like a cheese board with assorted accouterments or the baked feta comes with tomatoes and oregano baked in a cast iron dish and served with pita.

The bar has a rotating tap of 18 beers with local and seasonal craft selections and the cocktail menu includes a mix of creative drinks and the wine list is robust.

The Hayes | Facebook | Instagram

1123 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19107