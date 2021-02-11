Creative Stages offering free online educational programming during pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Creative Stages, launched in 2018, is a performing arts program that intends to reach 100,000 children a year."From pre-K all the way up to high school," says education director Susan Quinn.Though hit hard by the pandemic, the Kimmel Center is continuing to offer the programming at no charge to children who attend schools with no art and music in their curriculum."There's a lot of research that says exposure to the performing arts helps children with core subjects like math and science and reading, creative thinking," says Ed Cambron, Chief Operating Officer for the Kimmel Center."The students have been provided Chromebooks," Quinn says, "Our teachers are working so hard being innovative and resilient."Students learn concepts of jazz, musical theater and music technology."The fourth grade programexplores the history of jazz and the history of social change," Quinn says, with topics that include climate change, racial justice and homelessness."Students need a place to express all they're seeing in their communities, in their homes and on the news," Quinn says.Registered students can access a new virtual field trip every month this spring."The Jazz4Freedom field trip is especially exciting because we found a way to safely bring artists into our theater," Quinn says.The goal is to make sure every child in Philadelphia has art as part of their education."It's a transformative experience," Cambron says, "It gives joy to people and gives them meaning in life."