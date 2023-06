The Philly Pretzel Factory is celebrating its 25th anniversary by rewarding customers with prizes and cash.

You could win up to $25,000 with one scratch-and-match card!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philly Pretzel Factory is celebrating its 25th anniversary by rewarding customers with prizes and cash.

Now through June 18, you can stop by any Philly Pretzel Factory for a scratch-and-win game card, officials say.

The rules are simple, scratch and match three of the same symbols to win the prize the card shows.

Some prizes include Apple products, pretzel swag, and Philly Pretzel Bucks.

The grand prize is $25,000, according to officials.