Philadelphia's Center City Pretzel Co. reopens after fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been 18 months in the making, and loyal customers are making their return to Center City Pretzel Company.

It's re-opening day iconic bakery located on 8th Street and Washington Avenue in South Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia staple is reopening after a devastating fire took out part of their "Beas," as they call it, which is the giant oven responsible for turning the dough into golden goodness.

Hot and fresh out of the oven with the perfect amount of salt, the pretzels are flying out of the oven.

"It's started at 5:30 a.m. people knocking on the door. I'm like we're not ready yet!," said the Erika Tonelli Bonnett, with Center City Pretzel.

Despite the downpour, pretzel fanatics would not be turned away.

"It's a Philadelphia tradition. We've been waiting for this place to reopen since it closed. Best pretzel in the city. Best you can get here," says Rick Urbano, of South Philadelphia.

There were so many hurdles to overcome to get this operation back up and running for Tonelli Bonnett.

In September 2021, her father passed away. The next year, the fire took out the massive pretzel oven.

"You name it, we came up against it," said Tonelli Bonnett, "I will say I would've made the decision to leave 16 months ago but his name is on this his legacy is on this I could not let it go. I could not let it go."

The Tonelli's have been doing this work for 42 years with love for the craft and the community.