New Philly restaurants run by Philly ladies

By and Timothy Walton
Two new female-run restaurants have opened their doors in the Philadelphia area.

The Rook is Manayunk's new neighborhood bar, located just off Main Street. Owner Megan Keel was one of the partners who turned the Bishop's Collar into a Fairmount hot spot, and now she's turned her attention to The Rook in Manayunk.

The fully renovated space is open for lunch, dinner and brunch on Sundays. The spot features huge windows that bring the outside in for spring and a private back patio with a bar.

Dim Sum House in Rittenhouse is restaurateur's Jane Guo's second location. Her University City space was so popular she decided to open a location in an area of the city that didn't have any Dim Sum. The menu includes Cantonese, Shanghainese and Cintron-style Dim Sum.


Dim Sum House by Jane G's | Facebook | Instagram

1930 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

The Rook | Facebook | Instagram
4001 Cresson St, Philadelphia, PA 19127
