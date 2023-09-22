Auditions for popular local singing competition 'The Star' kick off this weekend in Chester County

The winners of the competition get a cash prize and performance opportunities.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Do you dream of a recording career? Is singing your passion?

If so, you might have what it takes to be "The Star."

A popular, local singing competition is returning to Chester County and auditions are being held this weekend!

This is the third season "The Star" is shining a spotlight on talent across the Delaware Valley region.

It's the brainchild of local musician and music teacher Danny Murphy.

"This is their launching pad," Murphy says of the contestants.

"We want to see them succeed and become our local 'Star.' But the end goal is for them to be a huge star that we can all follow forever," Murphy added.

Auditions are this Sunday at the The Gem Spring City Speakeasy from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There are two divisions: 8 to 17-year-olds and 18 and up.

You get one song, one chance to impress the judges.

"Choose the 60 seconds that's going to show your best vocal," Murphy says. "We want to see the show-stopping numbers, we want to see whatever you would perform for the big executive producers of 'American Idol.' That's what you're bringing to us."

The competition kicks off next month.

The winners get a cash prize and performance opportunities.

Murphy also helps the contestants get front-of-the-line auditions on 'American Idol.'

Click here for details on in-person and virtual auditions.