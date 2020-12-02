The Unscripted Project teaches Philly students life skills through improv

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Unscripted Project offers free virtual improv classes to dozens of Philadelphia students, and there's one goal in mind, for students to have fun while learning life skills.
"For me personally, I feel more confident and more expressive because I'm like typically a shy girl," said Franklin Learning Center senior Lenda Yan.
The nonprofit co-founders, Meera and Philip are recent graduates of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
"We realized many don't have the privilege to have a drama education, to learn about how to connect with people," said co-founder Philip Chen.
It's all about changing the script. The Unscripted Project received a grant from the University of Pennsylvania that helped them hire four drama instructors. The classes set students up for success.
"Learning how to work with people with different perspectives than you and also learning how to grow from mistakes. These are skills so applicable everywhere in life," said co-founder Meera Menon.
The big picture is to have drama classes at every public school in the city. The Unscripted Project just launched its first fundraiser. The goal is to raise $20,000 by the end of the year. The money will allow them to expand to 20 more classrooms so more children feel empowered.
"You learn how to be spontaneous, adapt to uncertainty, collaborate effectively, all those critical skills we need especially in these days," Chen said.
