Children throughout South Jersey are becoming more confident readers, thanks to a special certified pet therapy program called Furever as Friends.

Therapy pets helping kids in South Jersey become more confident readers

SWEDESBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Children throughout South Jersey are becoming more confident readers, thanks to a special certified pet therapy program called Furever as Friends.

The group's Silent Mentors in Literacy Education - or S.M.I.L.E. - initiative nurtures the skills of kids at libraries with the help of some non-judgmental and very cuddly helpers.

Action News Photo Editor Lee Anne Kayati has more on the precious program, from Swedesboro, Gloucester County.