crime

Thief caught on camera stealing equipment from Levittown fire chief's vehicle

By
LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are trying to track down the man who was caught on camera stealing fire department equipment out of the fire chief's vehicle.

The chief of Levittown Fire Company #2 says among the items taken was a radio worth about $7,000.

"It takes a lot of guts to come to a marked car and go through a marked car like that," said Fire Chief Chris Shortt.

He says his fire department vehicle was parked in front of his house, not far from the fire station, when a man went through the car and stole personal and fire department items.



Fire officials describe the man as wearing a knitted winter hat with a beard and glasses. He was also wearing a red Nike backpack.

The man can be seen on surveillance video opening the back of the vehicle and rummaging through the items.

Shortt said it happened around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

The vehicle was unlocked, but Shortt said he was distracted as he left the house, as he and his family were at the hospital for the birth of his second daughter.

"I was sitting in the hospital room feeding my daughter when the camera and the alert went off on my phone," said Shortt.


The fire company's annual Christmas tree sale starts Friday and, with a $7,000 radio to replace, members say the fundraiser is that much more important.

"All that money goes into the general fund. It's how we keep it going and buy all the stuff that we need," said Shortt.

"It's tough. We're here, we're doing the Christmas tree sales and everything to protect the community and then someone comes and does this. It's disheartening," said Lt. Peter Swinehart.

Police say they are investigating and have disabled the stolen radio.

Anyone with information should contact Middletown Township Police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks countytheftcrimefire departments
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Robbers target victims at front door of South Philadelphia home
Collingswood church burglarized, thousands in electronics stolen
Crime Fighters: Who killed Shaka Fleetwood?
Thieves targeting catalytic converters from parked cars: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Couple attacked with hammer before Berks County fire
Police search for 3 teens after assault of McDonald's worker
Upper Darby police announce new interim superintendent
Conan the dog, hurt in terror raid, welcomed at White House
Funeral scheduled for boy shot at high school football game
Crash involving school bus under investigation in Cherry Hill
Show More
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
AccuWeather: More Sunshine, Even Warmer Tuesday
Surveillance video shows moment fire erupts inside Frankford store
Stop! Washing your Thanksgiving turkey could spread germs
USPS wants more kids in need to write to Operation Santa
More TOP STORIES News