Upper Darby police announce new interim superintendent

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Upper Darby Police Department announced a new interim superintendent on Monday.

"Congrats to interim Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt," the department said in a tweet.



Bernhardt was previously the lieutenant of the Narcotics Division.

The leadership change comes after the announcement of Upper Darby Police Superintendent Mike Chitwood's retirement.



Chitwood is retiring his badge after 55 years in law enforcement. His last day with the department is December 1.
