Thief caught stuffing $100 worth of tequila down his pants in Doylestown: Police

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are looking for a man caught on camera stealing more than $100 worth of tequila from a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store.

Surveillance video from the Doylestown location on the 100 block of Veterans Lane shows the man stuffing the bottles down his pants on Feb. 21.

Police said the suspect managed to fit three bottles valued at $117 down his pant legs.

The man was wearing grey a sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information should call Det. Sgt. Paul Kreuter of the Central Bucks Regional Police Department at 215-345-4143.
