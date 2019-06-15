Thieves steal wheelchair ramps from South Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thieves have made things more difficult for a South Philadelphia family after they stole the wheelchair ramps that are needed for their son.Joe Dolan and his family live along Greenwich Street.His 15-year-old son, Dominic, has Cerebral Palsy, which makes it difficult to walk on his own.Dolan says the ramps were taken between noon and 3 p.m. Thursday.He believes that those responsible took the ramps for scrap metal in order to sell them for drugs.Dolan has filed a police report in the theft of the ramps.