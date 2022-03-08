fatal shooting

Family of 12-year-old shot by Philadelphia police files lawsuit against officers

The family's attorney says Thomas Siderio Jr. was "murdered at point blank range."
By
EMBED <>More Videos

12-year-old killed by police gunfire after officers fired upon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of the 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed by Philadelphia police last week has filed a lawsuit against the officers involved.

The shooting happened around 7:24 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1.

Police say several plainclothes officers involved in a firearms investigation were shot at in the area of 18th and Johnston streets in South Philadelphia.

Two of the officers got out of the vehicle and fired at Thomas Siderio Jr. Police say one of those officers fired twice, hitting Siderio in the back.

Thomas Siderio Jr.



He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead at 7:29 p.m.

Police say Siderio was still in possession of a stolen 9MM, semi-automatic handgun.

Attorney Conor Corcoran tells Action News the family contends Siderio was not in possession of a gun when he was shot, and says the funeral director found no gunpowder on his hands.

Cororan says Siderio was "murdered at point blank range."

"This unseemly speculation about his guilt - from Philly PD, in particular - is just the latest example of their own interest in covering their tracks, rather than atoning for this unforgiveable act of malice and murder," Corcoran said.

The officers involved in this shooting have not been named.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is scheduled to hold a news conference to address this shooting at 2 p.m. This post will be updated with any new information.

You can watch that news conference live on 6abc.com, the 6abc mobile app and the 6abc streaming TV app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaofficer injuredpolice involved shootingfatal shootingshootoutshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Shooters fired at car 'in every direction' in Philly homicide: Police
Mother, son charged in 2020 fatal shooting at Bucks recycling facility
Officials: Delco man charged in connection to fatal shooting at ATM
Police: 2 men shot, killed in West Philadelphia
TOP STORIES
Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
Man charged in triple stabbing that injured mom, 2 kids in Mayfair
AccuWeather: Wet snow for some on Wednesday
McDonald's to temporarily close 850 stores in Russia
'Don't Say Gay' bill passed by Florida legislature, heads to DeSantis
CB West choir director molested 2 former students, DA says
2 workers jump onto roof when boom truck tips over
Show More
Ben Simmons to be on Nets' bench against 76ers in Philly
Police investigate shooting death of 18-year-old in Oxford Circle
3 arrests after girl wearing shock collar seeks help at NJ home
Officer not expected to recover from bee sting injury: Family
Burger King's newest menu item: Whopper Melts
More TOP STORIES News