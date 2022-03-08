Family of 12-year-old shot by Philadelphia police files lawsuit against officers

Thomas Siderio Jr.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of the 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed by Philadelphia police last week has filed a lawsuit against the officers involved.The shooting happened around 7:24 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1.Police say several plainclothes officers involved in a firearms investigation were shot at in the area of 18th and Johnston streets in South Philadelphia.Two of the officers got out of the vehicle and fired at Thomas Siderio Jr. Police say one of those officers fired twice, hitting Siderio in the back.He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead at 7:29 p.m.Police say Siderio was still in possession of a stolen 9MM, semi-automatic handgun.Attorney Conor Corcoran tells Action News the family contends Siderio was not in possession of a gun when he was shot, and says the funeral director found no gunpowder on his hands.Cororan says Siderio was "murdered at point blank range.""This unseemly speculation about his guilt - from Philly PD, in particular - is just the latest example of their own interest in covering their tracks, rather than atoning for this unforgiveable act of malice and murder," Corcoran said.The officers involved in this shooting have not been named.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is scheduled to hold a news conference to address this shooting at 2 p.m. This post will be updated with any new information.You can watch that news conference live on 6abc.com, the 6abc mobile app and the 6abc streaming TV app.