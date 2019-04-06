Officials investigating after thousands of dead fish discovered in Byberry Creek

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating after thousands of fish died in Byberry Creek in Philadelphia.

On Monday, April 1, 2019, Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the PA Fish and Boat Commission responded to reports of a fish kill in the creek.

Responders identified ammonia in the water and were able to trace it back to a source.

The stormwater piping has been blocked to prevent further pollution.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has confirmed that the leak was caused by Penn Maid.

The company is owned by HP Hood LLC, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of dairy products in the United States.
