Three sisters, born and raised in Lebanon, become dental students together in Philadelphia

They're a triple threat: Three sisters who left their home country, learned a new language, and are all studying to become dentists under the same roof.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Born and raised in Lebanon, the Haddad family has not one, not two, but three sisters studying to become dentists together at the University of Pennsylvania.

They immigrated to the United States 10 years ago and currently reside in Whitehall, Pennsylvania. But they recall the first few weeks being so difficult that they almost went home for good.

Joanna Haddad and her sisters convinced their family to stay.

"I have a dream. I want to become a doctor. And here in the US, I can do it," she said. "And I just remember, at that moment, we just all decided that we're just going to do this together."

The idea to become dentists was an organic choice for the sisters. Joanna traces it back to watching her grandmother struggle to eat with just one tooth. Anna-Maria can recall the lack of education and urgency surrounding dental care in her hometown. And Mira-Belle remembers how getting braces empowered her to smile her shyness away.

In the future, the girls dream of opening their own practice together and ultimately inspiring girls around the world.

