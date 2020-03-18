Coronavirus: Spotlighting senior high school athletes amid COVID-19

This is the Timber Creek Boys Basketball team. They advanced to the State Final for the first time since 2008, and were fighting for their very first state championship.Their seniors worked tirelessly for four years to prepare for the one game that was taken from them.With no warning, for a lot of seniors, it all just ended. All the hard work, the training, the hope, the camaraderie, just over in a flash.From the winter sports athletes who were fighting for titles and oh so close, to the spring sports athletes who never even got started.Our Jamie Apody posted about this last night on her Facebook page and got an unbelievable response. So many of our athletes are hurting, wondering what might be and what could have been.Seniors, you deserve your chance to shine. So, log on to Jamie's Facebook page and send in a video, a picture. Tell me your story and we will feature one each day right here on 6abc.com as our Senior Spotlight.Athletes of the Class of 2020, Action News salutes YOU.