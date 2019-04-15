Notre Dame Cathedral Fire

TIMELINE: Notre Dame Cathedral fire progression captured in videos posted to social media

PARIS -- It started at 6:50 p.m. Paris time, just five minutes after Notre Dame Cathedral closed for the day. Within a matter of minutes, thick smoke and flames were leaping into the sky.

An hour into the blaze, the cathedral's iconic spire toppled.

And it was all captured in real-time on social media by hundreds of horrified Parisians and tourists.

Watch the video above for a look at the most compelling videos. We've put them in sequential order, from the time they were posted on social media, to create a complete picture of how quickly the fire spread through the iconic building.
