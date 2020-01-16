community journalist

Philly brothers open New York-style bagel shop built on family memories

WEST PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Brett and Kyle Frankel grew up in Philadelphia, but can remember taking frequent trips to visit their uncle in the Upper West Side of New York to find the best bagels.

Brett spent his early adult life as a business analyst while hustling the secrets to bagel perfection on the side. He hopped around to Denver, North New Jersey, and Detroit to earn the secrets of true bagel geniuses.

Just last week, he and his brother opened "Bart's Bagels" in West Philadelphia at 3945 Lancaster Avenue. "Bart" comes from Brett's family nickname.

They are a "tender loving care" business with a scratch kitchen, meaning everything is handmade fresh. Along with producing their own bagels on-site, they proudly roast their own meats and carry Samaki Smoked Salmon from the Hudson Valley.

Although it closely mirrors a true New York bagel experience, the brothers added a touch of Philly with their Long Hot Cream Cheese, made with roasted long hot peppers.

Bart's Bagels partnered with the People's Emergency Center as part of a revitalization plan of the corridor from 38th to 42nd street in West Philadelphia. They are excited to bring fresh food and conversations to a growing community.

As a bonus, Kyle Frankel welcomed a newborn just a day after the grand opening! His brother joked that he could celebrate the birth of two babies that week.

