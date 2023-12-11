Bay City family to shine on 'The Christmas Light Fight'

The Tinnin family home is a dazzling display of festivity, drawing visitors from far and wide.

BAY CITY, Texas -- Ten years ago, the Tinnin family moved to Bay City, never anticipating they would become a beacon of holiday cheer and community spirit.

Today, their Tinnin Christmas Village on Avenue K is a dazzling display of festivity, drawing visitors from far and wide.

"A lot of people, especially people from out of town, they don't realize that we live here," Tammi Tinnin said.

Tammi was teaching when she was struck by her students' lack of exposure to traditional Christmas light displays. This revelation sparked the creation of what would become an annual tradition.

"They didn't know what I was asking them. So, I came home that night and I told my husband we are decorating for Christmas," Tinnin said.

The Tinnin Christmas Village now features 17 themed stations, including the popular 'Lonestar Lane' and 'Rudolph's Runway.'

Setting up the village is no small feat. It's a three-month-long process that involves meticulous planning and a lot of help from the community.

The display has not only lit up their neighborhood but also the hearts of those who visit.

"I think it's just about the memories, hopefully it brings joy," Trent Tinnin said. "Just take it all in and enjoy it."

The lights will be on every day for free through December 25th from 6 PM 10 PM.

The Tinnin Family is competing in ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' airing on December 12th.