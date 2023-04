It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 3700 block of North Carlisle Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people were injured during a shooting in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section Thursday night.

Officials say three men and one woman were wounded.

All victims were sent to Temple University Hospital. There is no word yet on their conditions.

Police are still investigating the scene. There is no further information at this time.