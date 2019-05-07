Tire slasher damages cars in Wynnefield section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least a dozen cars in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia had their tires slashed overnight.Philadelphia police say it happened along the 2200 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue.Some of the owners tell Action News there were vehicles that had three to four of their tires slashed.Police did pull fingerprints from some of the vehicles as they search for the person or persons responsible.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.