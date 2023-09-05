WATCH LIVE

Car crashes into toll booth on Atlantic City Expressway, causing lane closures

There is no word yet on whether there are injuries at the scene.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, September 5, 2023 3:42AM
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police and fire departments responded to the scene of a crash Monday night after a car struck a toll booth on the Atlantic City Expressway.

Officials say the collision happened around 10:30 p.m. in Hamilton Township.

A car crashed into the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza on the expressway and officials said there were reports of a fire after the collision.

The driver was out of the vehicle after the incident.

All eastbound lanes of the expressway are closed.

