Car crashes into toll booth on Atlantic City Expressway, causing lane closures

Car crashes into toll booth on Atlantic City Expressway, causing fire and closing lanes

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police and fire departments responded to the scene of a crash Monday night after a car struck a toll booth on the Atlantic City Expressway.

Officials say the collision happened around 10:30 p.m. in Hamilton Township.

A car crashed into the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza on the expressway and officials said there were reports of a fire after the collision.

The driver was out of the vehicle after the incident.

There is no word yet on whether there are injuries at the scene.

All eastbound lanes of the expressway are closed.